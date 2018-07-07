Best pony farmer award on September 12

Kakching: In a bid to encourage pony farmers to protect and promote the indigenous ponies of the State, the organisers of the Best Manipuri Pony Farmer Award is inviting applications from the pony owners/farmers from all over the world for award consideration.

“Yengkhom Ibochou Singh and Tanou Devi Best Manipuri Pony Farmer Award” is given to best farmer who produces most number of foals.

The award carries a cash award of Rs 10,000 and is sponsored by retired Project Officer Veterinary department Dr Yengkhom Rajendra Singh of Kakching Chumnang Leikai.

Applicants may submit/send their applications to ‘president/secretary of The Trust “Yengkhom Ibochou Singh and Tanou Devi Best Manipuri Pony Farmer Award” c/o Dr Yengkhom Rajendra Singh, Vets Centre Kakching Chumnang Leikai, PO Kakching, Manipur, India on or before July 20.

The best farmer will be announced at a ceremony held at Library and Information Centre Kakching on September 12.

Interested persons may contact for details on mobile no 9612883527, said the organiser.