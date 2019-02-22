Bhagyachandra death anniversary

IMPHAL, Feb 21: The 221st death anniversary of Rajashri Bhagyachandra will be held from September 29 to October 1 at Dwarka, Gujarat this year.
Speaking to media persons at Rajashri Bhagyachandra Cultural Foundation Manipur office at Kwakeithel Sega Road Thouda Bhabok Leikai today, its member K Brajamani Sharma said that Nat Sankirtan, Ras Lila, Pungyaam, Thang-Ta, story recitation as well as various other cultural programmes will be performed as a part of the event.
Any interested parties can contact mobile numbers 9856137293, 9436030696, 8258904145 and 9436273880 for participation in the programme.

