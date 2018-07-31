Bharatiya Kisan Sangh demands investigation

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 30: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh has alleged that some people are profiting through fertiliser trade which are actually meant for the farmers and has urged the Vigilance to launch an investigation into the lack of fertiliser supply to the farmers.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, the associations general secretary Telem Dara claimed that urea/fertiliser which are meant to be supplied to the farmers at the rate of Rs 266, are being made available at Rs 750 per bag.

On the other hand, a farmer has to buy a bag if he wants to buy the fertiliser, he claimed.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh has already submitted a memorandum to the Government to take up necessary steps for the welfare of the farmers but to no avail.

He explained that around 15000 tonne of fertilisers are allocated for the State and it is the duty of the Agriculture Director to inform the people how much fertilisers have been imported into the State and how much are left to be imported etc.

Demanding the Agriculture Director to produce a white paper regarding the process, Dara warned that in case the authority concerned fails to do the needful at the earliest, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh will launch necessary protest along with the farmers of the districts and blocks.

On the other hand, he also demanded the Vigilance to launch investigation into the alleged profiteering by some individuals in connection with the fertilisers meant for the farmers.