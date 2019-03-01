Bike rally held ahead of STDCM march

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 1: A bike rally to sound the message of the coming mass rally which will be organised on March 3 under the aegis of the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDCM), was carried out along many of the important roads of Imphal today.

Speaking to media persons at the starting point of the bike rally at STDCM office Ima Khonthokhanbi Shanglen, L Romesh, convener of the coordinating body of STDCM, said that the bike rally has been organised with the aim of spreading awareness about the mass protest which will be organised on Sunday (March 3) by STDCM for the inclusion of Meitei /Meetei in the ST list.

He further appealed to the people of the State to participate in the mass rally which is meant for ensuring the survival of the indigenous people.

On the other hand, he demanded the State Government to send a recommendation for the inclusion of the Meitei in the ST list to the Central Government, before the election code of conduct for the coming Lok Sabha election comes into force. He continued that STDCM might even launch various types of campaign which include boycotting any political party which opposes the demand for inclusion of Meitei in the ST list and urging the public not to vote for such political parties. Romesh said that ever since its creation in 2012, STDCM has been demanding the inclusion of the Meitei community in the ST list but till date, the State Government has turned a deaf ear to the demand that the necessary recommendation be sent to the Centre.

Though the BJP led State Government claims that the STDCM’s demand is a logical and legitimate demand it has failed to take up any positive action till date, he added.

He further informed that the STDCM publicity team is working tirelessly to spread awareness about the mass rally and added that necessary transportation arrangements have also been made for the convenience of the people who will take part in the rally. For further enquiries, interested people can contact 8413028783, 9436271986 or 8787443543, he added. The bike rally began from Thangmeiband DM College Khonthokhanbi Shanglen and passed Khoyathong, Nagamapal, Uripok, Iroisemba, Langjing, Tera Bazar, Wahengbam Leikai, Keishampat, Kwakeithel, Ningthemcha Karong, Keishamthong, Moirangkhom, Chingamakha, Liwa Lambi, Canchipur, Singjamei, Kongba, Wangkhei, Palace Compound, Nongmeibung, Khurai Ahongei Lamlong, Khurai, Sangakpham, Koirengei, and Khongnang Ani Karak before concluding at the starting point.

Apunba Ireipakki Maheiroi Sinpanglup (AIMS), League of Indigenous Peoples’ Upliftment (LIPUL), Iramdam Kanba Apunba Lup (IKAL), Peoples’ United Youths Alliance (PUYA) and Iramdam Sinpangbi Apunba Khutpu (ISAK) have also announced their support to the STDCM’s demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the ST list, apart from assuring full cooperation to the mass rally of March 3.



