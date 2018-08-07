Bike rally on crime against women

Our Correspndent

THOUBAL, Aug 5: As observed in different parts of India by Biker Community of India on the theme

“Ride Against Molestation”, Royal Motors Manipur in association with Women Against Crimes jointly organised a bike rally from Imphal to Khangabok while an awareness programme was also conducted as part of the rally.

The bike rally which carries messages such as “We condemned the crime perpetrated on women”, “Stop crime against women” was flagged off by founder secretary Women Against Crime and Women and Crime Journal editor Arambam Sobita Leima along with other dignitaries from Irabot Memorial Complex, Pishumthong, Imphal West.

Some important route of Imphal were covered as a part of the rally and later headed towards Thoubal to end their rally at KM Blooming Higher Secondary School, Khangabok.

As a part of the rally, an awareness programme was also conducted which saw participation from many students, teachers and other relevant officials while former director public prosecution advocate Ngangom Tejkuma, president of Royal Motors Manipur Joynanda Singh, founder chairman KM Blooming Higher Secondary School Kh Menjor Mangang, 2 nd OC Thoubal PS SI S Ibomcha, advisor Women Against Crime S Sobita, founder Royal Motors N Ibopishak, cyclist Keithellakpam Budha (who had toured entire North East State on cycle) and Tompok Nandeibam (who have a distinction of touring entire Manipur on foot to spread awareness) as presidium members.

During the programme, Basika Salam, women activist and Robita Leima secretary women against crime spoke in detail about the crime committed on the women while the participants of the bike rally were also appreciated by the Thoubal police.