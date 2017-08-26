Bike rally reached Imphal

IMPHAL, Aug 25: A five men motorbike rally which will tour Nepal, India, Bangladesh and many other South East Asian countries, reached Imphal today. The 100 days motorbike rally under the theme ‘Motivation for Peace, Save our Environment, Save our Planet’ began from Katmandu, Nepal, on June 5. The rally, in which five Bajaj’s Dominar bike travels around 700 kilometres per day, reached Manipur Motors at Mantripukhri today. Manipur Motors’ Manager, HC Jain, warmly welcomed the team and made special arrangement to service and check the Dominar bikes for problems.

The rally team will stay the night in Imphal and leave for Myanmar tomorrow and pass through Laos, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.