Bindeshori appointed as KAI member

By on No Comment

IMPHAL, Nov 16: Sensei Soibam Bindeshori Chanu of Manipur Amateur Karate-Do Association has been appointed as a member of Karate Association of India in its general body held at Bharat Palace, Delhi on November 15.
In the same meeting, Shihan Mutum Bankim Singh was appointed as a member of Referee Commission while Kirankumar Thangjam was given the post of chairman of Technical Commission of the said association.

Bindeshori appointed as KAI member added by on
View all posts by thesangaiexpress →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.