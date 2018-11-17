Bindeshori appointed as KAI member

IMPHAL, Nov 16: Sensei Soibam Bindeshori Chanu of Manipur Amateur Karate-Do Association has been appointed as a member of Karate Association of India in its general body held at Bharat Palace, Delhi on November 15.

In the same meeting, Shihan Mutum Bankim Singh was appointed as a member of Referee Commission while Kirankumar Thangjam was given the post of chairman of Technical Commission of the said association.