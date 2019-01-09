IMPHAL, Jan 8: Thinungei side of Loktak Lake where migratory birds take shelter during winter has been declared a bird sanctuary by the State Government and it has been named Thinungei Bird Sanctuary.

Additional Chief Secretary (Forest Department in-charge) Suhel Akhtar issued an order to this effect on January 3.

Thinungei Bird Sanctuary covers as area of 103.10 hectares.

Notably, Loktak Lake has been already declared as a Ramsar site and Manipur is located on the route of Asian migratory flyway of birds.