Bird traps seized

Bishnupur: Bishnupur district forest department today seized five bird traps from different places in and around Loktak Lake. The drive which was conducted under the supervision of S Ratankumar, Bishnupur Forest Range Officer and Md Talib, Deputy Forest Ranger was joined by volunteers of various organizations namely Toublu Youth development Association, Toubul, Global Science Centre Khoijum, Oinam Municipal Council and Oinam Grazing Ground Development Committee.

The drive which aims at protecting the migratory birds visiting Loktak Lake was carried out at Kenou Mamang, Oinam Mamang Oksoi Pat, Ishok, Naorem, Pukhrambam, Sanjenbam, Wahengkhuman and Lourembam.