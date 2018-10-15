Biren adjudged 3rd best CM, BJP elated

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 14: Chief Minister N Biren has been adjudged the third best Chief Minister among all the Chief Ministers of the country and the best Chief Minister among all BJP-ruled States.

Speaking to media persons at their Canchipur office today, BJP Manipur Pradesh general secretary (administration) K Saratkumar remarked that it is a matter of pride that N Biren has been adjudged the third best Chief Minister in the country and the best Chief Minister among all BJP-ruled States by India Today’s Axis My India poll.

The result of the opinion poll indicates that the country and the world have acknowledged the hard work, dedication and sincerity of Chief Minister N Biren, he said.

Following concerted efforts of Chief Minister N Biren and his Council of Ministers, bandhs and blockades have been minimised and hill-valley relationship has been harmonised, Saratkumar claimed.

Direct interaction with common people and hill leaders every month, introduction of Imphal-Jiribam helicopter service, holding Cabinet meetings at hill district headquarters are some other achievements of Chief Minister N Biren, he said.

Saying that BJP Manipur Pradesh is proud of the distinction achieved by Chief Minister N Biren, Saratkumar prayed that N Biren may live long and serve the people with dedication.