Biren to attend Hornbill fest

IMPHAL, Dec 4: Chief Minister N Biren would attend Nagaland’s biggest festival Hornbill Festival tomorrow which is going on at Kisama near Kohima.

The Hornbill Festival kicked off from December 1.

Together with some MLAs, the Chief Minister would fly to Kisama in a helicopter at 9.30 am tomorrow.

After giving a speech at the Hornbill Festival, Biren and his team would return to Imphal at 3 pm.

Notably, Biren was invited to the Hornbill Festival by his Nagaland counterpart TR Zeliang when the latter came to Imphal to attend the North East Development Summit.