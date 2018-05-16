Biren attends ‘Go to Village’ camp at Govindagram village CM bats for inclusive development

Imphal, May 15 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said “if we want positive change and inclusive development in the State then it should start from the grassroots level.”

The Chief Minister said this while speaking at a ‘Go to Village’ camp held at Govindagram Laiharaopung, Wangoi A/C in Imphal West today. The camp was organised by District Administration, Imphal West.

Speaking as chief guest, the Chief Minister said that the essence of politics is to serve the people of the State and that’s why the present Government, since its inception, decided to reach out to the people of the State. Now, under ‘Go to Village’ mission, most of the Government services are being delivered at the doorsteps of the people. The people will no more face the inconvenience of visiting different Government offices for enrolment of different schemes or registering their grievances, he added. The Chief Minister appealed the people to get maximum benefits from such camps. Such mission is one of the steps to make a corruption free society, he mentioned.

The Chief Minister informed the gathering that around 80,000 applicants were received on the inaugural day of the ‘Go to Village’ Mission throughout the State. Out of this, around 40,000 grievances were delivered the same day. He further mentioned that the second edition of ‘Go to Village’ mission camps were held at 52 villages across the State last Tuesday. Around 68,000 applicants were received and out of which 38,000 grievances were resolved on the spot, he added. He mentioned that a Committee would be constituted to gather the ground report/status of the people’s grievances and expectations.

Mentioning that there are around 40,000 drop-out students in the State, the Chief Minister stated that the newly launched ‘Lairik Tamhanlasi’ scheme would encourage these students who are enrolled in Government schools get admission/examination/tution fees, uniform and text books, he added. He announced that bathrooms and toilets especially for women and girls would be constructed near village ponds in every villages of the State. A budget of Rs 3.5 lakh would be allocated for such construction in each and every village, he added. More than 25 different Government Departments including Agriculture, Fishery, Handloom and Handicrafts, Education etc. opened stalls to address people’s grievances at the camp. The Chief Minister personally visited all the stalls being opened at the camp. During the inspection, the Chief Minister directed the officials of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to provide gas connection to the 50 eligible beneficiaries on the spot.

On the occasion, Chief Minister distributed benefits under different social security schemes to selected beneficiaries.

Minister for CAF&PD Karam Shyam said that the ‘Go to Village’ is the first of its kind in the entire country. Such a mission would definitely contribute in bringing a positive change and achieving good governance in the State, he added.

Vice-chairman of MIDA and MLA Wangoi A/C O Lukhoi, Imphal West Adhyaksha RK Taruni, Additional Chief Secretary (Works and Forest & Environment) Dr Suhel Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture and CADA) Letkhogin Haokip and Imphal West DC Ningthoujam Geoffrey and others were also present at the occasion.