Biren calls for conservation of precious biodiversity

Imphal, Aug 30 (DIPR):Chief Minister N Biren has called for exploring scientific means to conserve the precious biodiversity wealth of the State including rare Shirui Lily and Sangai.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural session of the 7th Review and Monitoring cum Mentoring Meeting of Department of Biotechnology (DBT), sponsored the Biotech Hubs in North East India at Hotel Imphal today.

The Chief Minister said, “We need to learn to live in harmony with nature. While utilizing biotechnology, let’s not forget how to conserve our precious biodiversity wealth and traditional practices and indigenous wisdom. Let’s listen to the soulful cries of the sick Loktak Lake, pangs of the precarious Sangai and anguished whispers of Shirui Lily. I hope biotechnology can do something to conserve these precious biodiversity and ecosystem resources urgently as I believe such rare plants and animals once extinct will not come back.”

N Biren claimed that as someone who has been associating with Government efforts in various capacities since 2002 in the service of the people of Manipur, specially in the area of Forest and Environment, he can foresee the potential role of Biotechnology in every sector of the economy, be it agriculture, food, energy or environment.

The Chief Minister further said that it is imperative to harness the natural resources of Manipur and the rich biodiversity of the North East, its flora and fauna, rare and endemic medicinal plants, aromatic and ornamental plants and microbial resources.

Biren also expressed hope that the Biotechnologists present at the function would extend help to the State Government towards harnessing Biotechnology for the overall growth and development of the State and the region, and thereby contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building a New India by 2022.

Stating that Manipur is famous for its pineapple, Kachai lemon, orange, rare orchids, endemic medicinal plants and rare animals and wildlife, the Chief Minister said that the State Government has been celebrating different festivals to promote these bio-resources.

Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University, Prof Adya Prasad Pandey, advisor of Department of Biotechnology, Dr T Madhan Mohan, Dean of School of Life Sciences (Manipur University), Prof W Vishwanath, HoD of Department of Economics (Manipur University), Prof Amar Yumnam, Dean of School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences (Manipur University) Prof N Rajmuhon, former Director of Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneshwar, Dr B Ravindran and Director of Institute of Bio-resources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), Prof Dinabandhu Sahoo also attended the function as presidium members.

The two-day meeting was organised by Advanced Level State Biotech Hub, Department of Biochemistry (Manipur University) under the sponsorship of Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.