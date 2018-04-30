Biren to fly to Delhi

IMPHAL, Apr 29: Chief Minister N Biren Singh will leave Manipur on May 1 so as to take part in a meeting of the National Committee set up to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at New Delhi on May 2, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister will also take part in the meeting of the Chief Ministers of North East States called by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on May 4.