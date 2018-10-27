Biren hits back at detractors

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 26: Chief Minister N Biren has today hit back against those who have been criticizing celebrations organised on his achievement as the third best Chief Minister among 23 States in the country following the publication of a news report in a local daily that the CM has lost the said position in the same survey.

Referring indirectly to the Congress party without naming it, he stated that some people are too cheap and extremely jealous of the Government’s achievements.

Reminding that a high ranking official of the India Today has tweeted and clarified regarding the news report carried in the local daily, Biren said it is shameful that the particular local newspaper published a news report and threw him in the wrong light and later the same news report turned out to be false/baseless as clarified by the authority concerned (Indian Today).

The Chief Minister was speaking as chief guest at a function organized by Sky Group of Hospitals at Hotel Classic, North AOC in commemoration of the successful implementation of Chief Ministergi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT) at Sky Hospital. Claiming that the State Government has taken up many welfare schemes and programmes in a short span of just one year and a half, Biren maintained that his achievement was the consequence of the initiatives taken up by the Government in the State. Questioning the mistakes in celebrating the achievement of the Government, he claimed that people who are satisfied with the works done by the Government have all the right to celebrate.

He then alleged that the Congress party has been criticizing the Government out of the jealousy after seeing the works taken up by the present Government and the overwhelming public support it enjoys. The Chief Minister reiterated that the Government has brought back smiles to many poor and needy people after it introduced CMHT while informing that introduction of Air Ambulance Service is on the pipeline.

He also lauded the role taken by Sky Group of Hospitals in the health sector of the State.

Health Minister L Jayantakumar who also attended the function as a guest of honour pointed out that it is the duty of a responsible Government to guarantee Right to Life to the citizens and safeguard their properties.

Appealing to all the officials concerned to work on full swing to implement health schemes and improve health sector in the State, he sought encouragement, recognition and support from the public to the works taken up by the Government.

Sky Group of Hospitals Chairman Dr L Shyamkishore Singh informed that they would open many more diagnosis and treatment facilities for the beneficiaries of CMHT scheme.

The function was also attended by Principal Secretary (Health & Family Welfare) V Vumlunmang as another guest of honour.