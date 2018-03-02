Biren inaugurates 3 water supply schemes

Imphal, Mar 1 (DIPR) :Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated three water supply schemes taken up under Integrated Water Supply Project for Imphal Planning Area (Phase-1) today.

The projects are Chinga Water Supply Scheme, Minuthong (Kangla) Water Supply Scheme and Khuman Lampak Water Supply Scheme.

Speaking at a joint inauguration function of these three schemes held at Khuman Lampak Water Supply complex, the Chief Minister said that the BJP-led State Government would celebrate March 1 to 15 as the ‘Inauguration Fortnight’ to commemorate its first anniversary.

Informing that around 100 schemes/projects would be launched/inaugurated during these two weeks, the Chief Minister said that the projects include many power stations, schools, hostels, water supply schemes, sports complexes and health centres.

Biren said that to meet the drinking water requirement of the State, the Centre had agreed in principle to take up water supply schemes at sub-divisional levels under Minority and Other Backward Classes (MOBC).

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of providing potable water to all the households of the country by 2022 is a big challenge to States like Manipur due to topographical factors, N Biren said that the present Government would however leave no stone unturned in accomplishing the target in the State as well.

Acknowledging the fact that there is a need for a strong team of engineers and employees at PHED to achieve the goal, the Chief Minister said that he had discussed about the manpower requirements of the department with PHE Minister Losii Dikho.

Losii Dikho, who attended the function as president, said that water is the basic necessity of life and PHED is responsible for providing drinking water to the masses.

Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister for his special concerns about the department, Dikho expressed hope that necessary staff of the department would be recruited soon. Stating that the present Government is performing well under the leadership of N Biren, the Minister said that the State had witnessed lots of positive changes since the coming of the new Government.

Advisor to Chief Minister Rajat Sethi, Secretary (PHE) Nidhi Kesarwani and PHED Chief Engineer H Sunil Singh also attended the function as guests of honour.

Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Y Khemchand was also present at the inauguration ceremony of Chinga Water Supply Scheme. The Scheme, which was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 370.09 lakh, has a capacity of 1.14 million litres per day (MLD).

The Minuthong Scheme with the same capacity was taken up at a cost of Rs. 331.13 lakh. On the other hand, the Khuman Lampak Water Supply Scheme, which was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 747.27 lakh, has a capacity of 4.45 MLD.

The Chinga Scheme will provide potable water to people of Thokchom Leikai, Pishum Hao Ground, Chongtham Leikai, Chirom Leikai, Super Market, Chinga Makha Liwa Road, Irom Leikai, parts of Maisnam Leikai and Mayengbam Leikai, Top Leikai, Sougrakpam Leikai and Thongam Leikai.

The Minuthong Water Supply Scheme will serve around same number of people of Babupara, Khoyathong, DM College Campus and parts of Thangal Bazar while the Khuman Lampak Scheme will provide water to the people of Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Ragailong Kabui Khun, Deulahland, Nagaram, Lairikyengbam Makha Leikai and parts of Chingmeirong East.

To meet the ever increasing demand of potable water, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) took up Integrated Water Supply Scheme for Imphal Planning Area (Phase-1) with an estimated cost of Rs. 89.7519 crore.

The said amount was sanctioned under the then transition phase of Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewable Mission (JnNURM) during February 2014. Under the project, reconstruction of nine Water Treatment Plants viz, Koirengei, Khuman Lampak, Minuthong (Kangla), Porompat, Chinga, Canchipur, Singda, Kangchup, Kangchup Extension and one Zonal Reservoir at Sangakpham were taken up.

Out of these nine projects, water treatment plants of Chinga, Minuthong (Kangla) and Khuman Lampak were inaugurated today.