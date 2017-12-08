Biren, Khandu, Sonowal air stand to Rajnath Singh

IMPHAL, Dec 7: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today met Chief Minister Biren together with his Assam and Arunachal Pradesh counterparts, Sabananda Sonowal and Pema Khandu at the Raj Bhavan, Kolkata.

Earlier, the three Chief Ministers were planning to hold a meeting with the Union Home Minister at New Delhi tomorrow. As they have met at Kolkata today, the original plan has been scraped and Chief Minister N Biren is expected to return tomorrow.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, Ministry of Home Affairs Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary (North East in-charge) Satyendra Garg and BJP North East in-charge Ram Madhav were also present at today’s meeting, informed a well placed source.

However, it could not be confirmed whether Centre’s interlocutor RN Ravi was present at the meeting or not.

Even though details of what transpired during the meeting could not be obtained, the Chief Ministers Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh made it clear that they would not accept any infringement upon the territorial integrity of the three States in any solution worked out between the Government of India and NSCN-IM.

They also highlighted the people’s apprehension and anxiety prevalent in the three neighbouring States on account of the Framework Agreement.

The meeting also deliberated on the issue of Bangladeshi immigrants.

Notably, Congress party has been carrying out a sustained campaign in the State demanding disclosure of the contents of the Framework Agreement.