Biren launches ‘CM gi Sotharabasingi Tengbang’ People centric, responsible governance hallmark of Govt : CM

Imphal, Dec 3 (DIPR):Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that people centric, responsive and responsible governance is the hallmark of the new Government. He was speaking at the launch function of “Chief Minister-gi Shotharabasingi Tengbang (CMST)” and the observance of the International Day for Persons with Disability held at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak, Imphal today.

Speaking as the chief guest, the Chief Minister said that the new BJP-led Government is committed to deliver human service to the people of the State and there is no such religion which is higher or above humanity or human service. He stated that the Government is committed to work for the welfare of the people and would work with the aspirations of the people to deliver good governance and development in the State.

The Chief Minister stated that the new Government is trying to reduce the hill-valley gap and bring emotional integration in the State. It is easy to break the State or region into pieces with few words or agitation, but it is difficult to integrate and unite the people, he added.

The Chief Minister appreciated the decision taken by the civil societies that they would work together with the Government to solve any issues that besiege the State.

Stating that the idea of disintegration is a past perspective, the Chief Minister urged the people of the State to support the present Government to bring integration in Manipur. The Government is not inclined or does not belong to a particular section of the society or community and doesn’t discriminate any community living in the State, he added.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that persons with disabilities encounter many disadvantages in society and they are often subjected to stigma and discrimination and they have limited access to proper healthcare services, quality education, face fewer economic opportunities and are generally excluded from social processes.

He stressed that “Chief Minister-gi Shotharabasingi Tengbang” is reflective of the firm commitment of this Government to empower people with disabilities and the marginalised. Such scheme would facilitate their vital and meaningful participation in contributing towards the creation of socio-economic wealth and overall welfare of the State, he added.

Mentioning about parents who are living in the Old-age Homes, Chief Minister said that certain amount as maintenance fund would be deducted from the Government employees who discriminate, ill treat their parents and don’t allow their parents to live with them at homes. He assured that the Government is planning to introduce new schemes/initiatives for the children living in orphanages soon.

The Chief Minister appealed to the officials of the Social Welfare Department to work towards rendering human service and give priority to the persons with disability and old aged persons.

During the function, Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar said that it was a historic day and it is a path breaking moment for all to launch such unique scheme for the welfare of the persons with disabilities in the State.

He said that the primary objective of the “CM gi Sotharabasingi Tengbang” is to provide quality of life to the persons with disabilities and to bring inclusive development in the State.

“Why should we deny the rights and opportunities of persons with disabilities living in the State,” he asked and expressed hope that such scheme would be adopted and initiated in other States too.

Without the love and support of the people, the Government alone won’t be able to execute such a huge task of providing better care to the persons with disabilities in the State, he added. He further said that collective effort is needed for successful implementation of the scheme.

Stating that India has one of the more progressive disability policy frameworks in the entire developing world, Minister for Social Welfare and Cooperation Nemcha Kipgen mentioned that there are certain challenges such as lack of awareness, challenges of inter-sectorial coordination etc in proper implementation of various social welfare schemes in the State.

She assured that the present Government under the leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh would overcome the challenges and hurdles in implementing policies for all the categories of differently-abled and intellectually disabled people so that they can become part and partial of the society.

The “CM gi Sotharabasingi Tengbang” scheme has been designed with five sub-schemes. The scheme includes Care-Giver allowances/Maintenance Grant to Persons with disability having a disability of 80% or more with would be provided with Rs 1,500 per month. The beneficiaries will also be covered under “Swavlamban Health Insurance Scheme for PwD”, where the State Government will provide the mandatory beneficiary contribution of Rs 366 per annum, which will provide a health insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh to four members of a family and OPD charges.

The persons with disabilities in the age group of 19-59 yrs who can work would be provided with soft loans to take up economically viable employment opportunities and self-employment through Manipur Society for Skill Development (MSSD).

CM gi Sotharabasinggi Tengbang includes a scholarship scheme to students with disabilities. The rate of scholarships is Rs 3,000 per annum for Class I-V, Rs 4,000 per annum for Class VI-VIII, Rs 6000 per annum for Class IX-XII, Rs 8000 per annum for Graduate & above. Under the scheme, free travel and concession to persons with disabilities are being given for free travelling in public transport under Manipur State Transport (MST). The Scheme also includes a maintenance grant for homeless older persons with monetary support of Rs 1,000 per month in the age group of 60 years and above, who have been left homeless or sheltered in old age homes recognised by the department.

On the occasion, the dignitaries handed over the monetary allowances, scholarships, free travel card and maintenance grant to various beneficiaries under the scheme.

Around 900 beneficiaries would be provided Care Giver allowance, 140 beneficiaries would get student scholarships, 286 beneficiaries would get maintenance grant, 700 beneficiaries would get free travel card and 5 beneficiaries would be given soft loans.

Works Minister Th Biswajit, Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar, Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian, CAF&PD Minister Karam Shyam, Tribal and Hill Areas Development Minister N Kayasii, PHED Minister Losii Dikho, MLA Dr Sapam Ranjan, MLA Khashim Vashum, Chief Secretary RR Rashmi, Additional Chief Secretary Dr Suhel Akhtar, Commissioner (Social Welfare) H Deleep Singh, Director Social Welfare Jacintha Lazarus and other officials of the Social Welfare Department attended the function.