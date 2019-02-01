Biren led team submits memo to Rajnath

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 31: Representatives of several political parties led by Chief Minister N Biren held a meeting with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at Delhi and submitted a memorandum.

The team led by N Biren included representatives of BJP, Shiv Sena, AAP, Trinamool Congress, NPF, PDA, LJP, MNDF, NEIDP, NPP and MPC.

The team talked with Rajnath Singh for about one hour.

During the meeting and through the memorandum, the team led by N Biren urged the Union Home Minister to insert a safeguarding clause in the CAB 2016 before it is placed in the Rajya Sabha so that there is adequate safeguard for protection of the indigenous people of the North East in general and Manipur in particular when the Bill becomes an Act.

While welcoming the clarification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs that the final decision to grant citizenship to immigrants would rest with the State Governments concerned, the team underscored that it would be only appropriate and add strength to the Ministry’s clarification if such a separate clause of exemption for protection of the indigenous people of the North East and Manipur is inserted in the Bill.

This would put an end to the growing uncertainty and apprehension prevailing in the minds of the people of North East in general and Manipur in particular, said the memorandum.

If such a clause of exemption is not incorporated in the Bill in the form of an amendment, the people of Manipur and the North East fear that the existing demographic profiles would be severely affected, it mentioned.

Rajnath Singh assured the State delegates that the Bill not affect Manipur and he would personally look into the matter.

N Biren apprised the Union Home Minister on the present crisis in Manipur over the CAB 2016 and it is said that Rajnath Singh took the Chief Minister’s words very seriously and indicated his concerns on the issue.

The Congress too is camping at Delhi.