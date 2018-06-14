Biren, Letpao join repairing works

Imphal, Jun 13 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with Water Resources Minister Letpao Haokip personally supervised repairing of the breached embankment of Imphal River at New Checkon in Imphal East District today.

Speaking to reporters there, N Biren said that all possible efforts are being put in by the Government for early repairing of all the breached river embankments at different places of the valley districts. The Chief Minister informed that State and Central forces had been pressed into service to assist the locals in this regard since early morning.

He said that a major breach that occurred at New Checkon area had flooded many localities of the capital city.

Stating that officials concerned and newly recruited police personnel had been trying to repair the breached portion since early morning, the Chief Minister expressed hope that they would accomplish the work by late evening.

N Biren said the flood situation is quite grim this time and most of the valley districts had been affected badly. He also said that NH-37 (Imphal-Jiribam highway) has also been cut off due to landslides caused by heavy downpour that lashed the State in the past three days.

The Chief Minister said that he had talked to National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) officials and asked them to construct road diversions to restore normal traffic at the earliest.

Requesting the affected people to bear with the inconveniences caused by the natural calamity, the Chief Minister informed that relief camps had been opened at around 15 places so far.

The Chief Minister said that water volume unexpectedly increased manifold in three nights this time.

Stating that the State Government had started sending rescue personnel and relief materials to affected areas, the Chief Minister assured that maximum efforts would be put in to help them.

Water Resources Minister Letpao Haokip said that the current flood is mainly caused by excessive rainfall at catchment areas in the hills. It is more like overflowing of river water than breaching of embankments this time, he added.

Urging the public not to panic, the Minister said that the Government has enough stock of flood fighting materials like empty sand bags and bamboo chattai etc.

Moreover, flood helpline numbers which would work 24×7 had been opened at Water Resources Department, he added.

Regarding the breached portion at New Checkon, the Minister said that four Executive Engineers would remain on duty at the area till it is repaired.

Letpao Haokip and Water Resource Commissioner H Deleep went down into neck-deep flood waters and joined repairing of the breached area there.

Chief Secretary Dr Suresh Babu, DGP LM Khaute, Imphal East DC Th Chitra, Imphal East SP Meghachandra and other high ranking civil and police officers were also present when the Chief Minister visited the area.

Works Minister Th Biswajit and Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian, MLAs N Indrajit, Dr Sapam Ranjan and L Susindro also briefly visited the area.

The Chief Minister supervised repairing works till late night.