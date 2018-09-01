Biren pitches for ASI full membership

Imphal, Aug 31 (DIPR): Chief Minister N Biren Singh has urged the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) to examine ways so that surgeons from Manipur are also adequately represented in the association at the National level.

He made the appeal while addressing the inaugural session of the executive council meet of the association at the Imperial Hall of Classic Grande today.

Stating that he had learned that ASI Manipur State Chapter is not a full-fledged member of the Executive Council of ASI but a co-opted member because of lack of number of members, Biren appealed to the association to examine ways so that smaller States like Manipur can also become a full-fledged member.

Of the different specialities in the world of medicine, surgeons are the most gifted and most daring, he said. To be able to open living human bodies and cure them of difficult diseases is no less than a divine gift, he opined while adding that ASI with nearly 20,000 members is an organisation with great responsibilities.

Biren said that he was extremely happy to learn that ASI Manipur State Chapter is doing excellent work. Along with the Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India, free surgery camp was conducted in Tamenglong, the remotest district of the State recently, the Chief Minister said.

He further said that 53 operations including key-hole surgeries were done in two days for the first time in the district. N Biren observed that this very meeting at Imphal, away from big cities of the country, has shown that ASI’s focus is to bring standard healthcare services to every nook and corner of the country.

Informing about the salubrious climate and scenic beauty of the State, the Chief Minister asked the participants of the meeting coming from different parts of the country to spare some time and take the opportunity to visit tourist places and Indo-Myanmar border town Moreh. Indo-Myanmar border had been opened recently and visa can be stamped at the border, he said while adding that one can cross into Myanmar up to 16 km and stay there for up to two weeks.

Inviting all the participants to visit the State during Manipur Sangai Festival in November as well, the Chief Minister said that Princess of Thailand is likely to attend this year’s festival.

Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu and ASI president Dr Dilip Gode attended the inaugural session as guest of honour and functional president respectively.