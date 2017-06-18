Biren strikes tough posture

IMPHAL, Jun 17: Chief Minister N Biren has categorically stated that the State Government would never compromise with any challenges to the law and order of the State whether they come from the hills or the valley.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a felicitation programme organised in his honour by Sericulture Department at Sangaipat here today.

Citing the incidents of bomb attack in between Kasung and Bungdung villages, Kamjong district which inflicted many casualties and the arrest of 26 militants who violated SoO ground rules after carrying out an operation inside Ebenezer Camp of KNF where a huge quantity of arms and ammunition were also seized, Biren asserted that any challenge to the State’s law and order cannot be condoned.

Exuding confidence that development of sericulture industry can provide substantial benefits to the State, Biren maintained that sericulture projects were included in the 100 days programme as the Government was driven by the same conviction.

Out of the many works taken up under the 100 days programme, the Government has started providing medicines to patients at much cheaper prices in addition to opening free medical investigation facilities at JNIMS.

The Government has also been working to provide free MRI facility. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of eradicating poverty, the Government has started providing free LPG connections to economically weak women.

Asserting that all banks and their branches operating in Manipur should work for economic alleviation of the underprivileged sections, the Chief Minister advised that banks should not limit their functions to safe keeping of rich men’s money and earning interest out of it.

All those people who adulterate food items including those who use chemicals to ripen raw banana will be booked immediately. The officials concerned have been instructed not to let those frauds go scot-free, Biren stated.

It was too much that sub-standard belts were supplied to State police personnel who have been doing their duties day and night, he decried. Highlighting the State’s immense potential in the field of sericulture industry, the Chief Minister said, “I have talked with the Japanese Ambassador to India for investment in the State’s sericulture sector. The Ambassador took keen desire to invest in Manipur.”

He announced that the State Government would reward Wangkheimayum Shanta for his invention of a new, improved reeling machine. Moreover, Shanta would be given loan with a certain percentage of grant from the Manipur State Cooperative Bank. Later, the Chief Minister distributed machinery and equipment to farmers.

Parliamentary Secretaries Awangbow Newmai, Satyabrata and H Dingo were also seated on the dais.