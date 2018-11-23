Biren underscores urgency of saving Pony

Imphal, Nov 22 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh appealed the people of the State to put in sincere efforts to save the rare Manipuri Pony from extinction. He was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 12th Mani-pur Polo International 2018 which was held at Mapal Kangjeibung today.

Speaking as chief guest of the function, the Chief Minister said that the Manipuri Pony is on the brink of extinction following rapid urbanization and encroachment on wetlands.

Biren further stated “We all should put collective efforts in saving the grazing grounds and natural habitats of the ponies thus maintaining and enhancing its population”.

The Government would implement the Manipur Pony Policy in the State soon, he added. There are proposals to set up a sanctuary for the stray Ponies in the State, he continued.

Narrating that the Mani-puris bear a close relation- ship with Ponies, Biren stated that the Guinness Book of World Records had already recognised Manipur as the birthplace of Modern Polo in 1991.

Unlike the rest of the country, Polo is not limited to the elite class, he added.

He appreciated the efforts of the Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association for organising such a tournament for preserving and promoting the cultural heritage, which have been passed on from generation to generation.

The opening match of the tournament was played between USA and Uruguay.

A Cultural performance was presented during the opening ceremony.

Mentioned may be made that four foreign teams from England, United States of America, Uruguay and Haiti are participating in the tournament. Two teams from India i.e. India A and India B (Manipur) are also participating in the tournament.

Minister for YAS Letpao Haokip, Tourism Corporation Manipur Limited Chairman Dr Sapam Ranjan, Vice-Chairman, MIDA, Oinam Lukhoi Singh, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, NE Circle Sunil Kumar Tandon and others attended the opening ceremony of the tournament.