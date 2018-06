By Our Staff Reporter

Imphal, Jun 14: All India Federation, Manipur State Council observed the 90th Birth Anniversary of Che Guevara at Irawat Bhawan today. MSC/CPI secretary L Sotinkumar, former Minister Dr M Nara, president AIYF/NSC M Somorjit, joint secretary CPI/MSC M Joykumar Singh and Progressive Writers Association president L Rameshchandra attended the event as the presidium members.

People paid floral tributes to the photo of Che Guevara as a part of the function.