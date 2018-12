By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 14 : Huidrom Bishan and Thounaojam Johnson of Manipur won a bronze medal for India in the opening day (December 13) of the 18th World Pencak Silat Championship organised under the aegis of International Pencak Silat Federation in Singapore.

They scored a total of 555 points in the artistic double male event to win the bronze medal while Malaysia (576 points) and Singapore (563 points) claimed the gold and the silver medal respectively.