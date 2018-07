By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 26 : District Youth Affairs and Sports Office, Bishnupur District will be conducting trial selection for U-17 Boys and Girls District Football team at Mini Stadium, Bishnupur on July 27 from 7.30 am onwards.

The candidates who have already applied for the participation in the said trial should report at the trial venue by 7.30 am with full kits, said a press statement issued by DYASO, Bishnupur.