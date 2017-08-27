Bishnupur District Wushu Championship in full swing

Imphal, Aug 26: A State-level Inter-district Ranking Wushu Championship is underway at the Nachou Bazar Community

Hall from 25 to 27 Aug, 2017. The championship is organised under the aegis of Bishnupur District Wushu Assosiation. A total of 137 players are participating in three categories and Manipur is leading in Wushu game. This event is aimed to nuture the talent of budding youths excelling in wushu.

Meanwhile, M Ronel, Gen Secry, the Bishnupur District Wushu Association expressed gratitude to the Loktak Brigade for providing assistance in conducting the Championship.