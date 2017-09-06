Bishnupur II-Div League KYC draw with THASCO

IMPHAL, Sep 5: KYC Thanilkhun were held to a goalless draw by THASCO, Kha Khunou today in the Group-B league match of the 12th N Balanda Memorial Second Division Football League 2017 at Mini Stadium, Bishnupur.

Both the teams were evenly matched and tried their best to overcome one another. In their efforts to find the winner of the match, P Sanahal of KYC and O Bidyasagar of THASCO were booked for fouls they committed.

In a Group-A league match tomorrow, MCK Kabowakching will clash with LKYC Laibon Khunou at 1.30 pm.