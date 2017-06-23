Bishnupur prevail over Kakching in Sub-junior Inter-district Football

Imphal, Jun 22: The District Football Association Bishnupur gives the DSA Kakching a dubbing by a margin of 4–1—with an onslaught in the second half of the game—in the Group A league match of the ongoing 21st Sub-Junior Boys Inter-District Football at Artificial Turf Ground of the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium.

Imphal East District Sports Association will clash with Imphal West DSA tomorrow at 3pm in a Group B match.