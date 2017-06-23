Bishnupur Subroto Mukherjee Football Utlou triumph in U-14, Samballei Sekpil in U-17

Imphal, Jun 22: Utlou High School defeated Kumbi Central School by 2–0 to claim the championship title of the Under-14 Bishnupur Subroto Mukherjee Football at the Mini Stadium of the district. Dinku scored both the goals for Utlou.

Meanwhile, Samballei Sekpil were victorious in the final of the under-17 category of the tournament, after defeating Loyola School by 2–0. Surjakanta opened the account for Samballei in the 27th minute of the game and Yaiphaba another one just one minute the first half.

The two winners will now represent the district at the state- level edition of the tournament.