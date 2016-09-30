Bishnupur-Training kicks off

A fifty-day long weavers’ training programme of Kha-Nachou Handloom Cluster third batch was inaugurated today at Kha-Nachou. The training programme is conducted by Medha Handloom Enterprises (Implementation Agency) under the sponsorship of DIC, Bishnupur, Department of Commerce and Industries. Altogether 25 weavers of the Kha-Nachou Handloom Cluster are participating in the training programme. DIC Bishnupur Project Manager S Minoda Devi, Cluster Development Executive Kh Tamphasana Devi and Medha Handloom Enterprises proprietor Kangujam Medha Devi attended the inauguration programme as presidium members.