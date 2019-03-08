Bisleri comes to Imphal with 126th plant

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 8: Bisleri, one of the leading packaged drinking water brands, was launched in the State during an event held at Imphal Hotel today.

The event was attended by Textiles, Commerce and Principal Secretary, Industries P Vaiphei, M/S ND Industries Imphal Chairman Ningthoujam Dhinel, Loktak Development Authority Project Director L Bhagaton as presidium members.

Speaking at the event, Bisleri International, Mumbai, Sales Head Rajesh Menon said that the plant established in Imphal is the 126th plant of the brand and added that the packaged drinking water sold by Bisleri is unique and is of world class quality. More than 5000 distribution trucks provide Bisleri brand water bottles to more than 3000 distributors daily, he said, adding that there are more than 4.50 lakh outlets in the country as well.

On the other hand, chairman of M/S ND Industries, N Dhinel said that his firm handles the production and distribution of Bisleri International franchise water in Manipur and Nagaland.