Biswajit assures all possible assistance to local entrepreneurs

DIPR

IMPHAL, May 23: Commerce and Industries Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh has assured all possible assistance to local entrepreneurs, and stated that the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana is one such scheme of the Government aimed at helping and encouraging local entrepreneurs.

Biswajit chaired a meeting on Kisan Sampada which was attended by members of All Manipur Entrepreneurs Association and officials of Commerce and Industries Department.

The Minister urged the local entrepreneurs to apply for the scheme so that they can avail feasible projects under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana. Encouraging the entrepreneurs in the State will eventually help in fighting the unemployment problem, said Biswajit.

Biswajit also hinted at improving the food processing sector in the State as a measure to reduce wastage of products.

The attending entrepreneurs highlighted various issues they faced while applying for the schemes available.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana, Mega Food Parks, Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure, Creation / Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities, Infrastructure for Agro-processing Clusters, Creation of Backward and Forward Linkages, Food Safety and Quality Assurance Infrastructure, Human Resources and Institutions will be implemented. Today’s meeting was also attended by Deputy Director, Food Processing Industries (FPI) H Murali Meitei.