Biswajit calls for ZED certification to enhance product quality

IMPHAL, Aug 26 (DIPR): Commerce and Industries Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh today called on the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to apply for Zero Defect Zero Effect, ZED Certification.

He was addressing the inaugural session of a One Day Awareness Programme on ZED Certification organised by the MSME-DI, Imphal at Classic Hotel.

Explaining the benefits of the ZED scheme, Biswajit said that the scheme was launched for MSME sector to enhance product quality and match global standards. The manufacturers should ensure that there are zero defects in their products so that the products are not rejected in the global market, and at the same time, keep in mind that the products have no negative effect on the environment, he said.

He continued that ensuring that there is no defect in the product and that it has no negative impact on the environment can enhance product credibility. The certification is not mandatory; however, a ZED mark will show that the product is ready for global competition, he added.

Stating that benefits of ZED certification also includes streamlined operations and lower cost, superior qualities, reduced rejection and higher revenues, increase of environmental consciousness and social benefits and additional employment generation, he urged the entrepreneurs to apply for the certification.

The scheme aims to ensure manufacturing quality products and make India a global manufacturing hub, he observed. It will also help in e-marketing of products, he said. Minister Biswajit also explained that an entrepreneur can play an important role in strengthening the integrity of the State by generating employment in an underdeveloped area by opening manufacturing units. This will also ensure increase in productivity, he observed.

Trade, Commerce and Industries Director M. Luikham said Prime Minister Narendra Modi championed the ZED scheme.