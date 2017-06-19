Biswajit, Consul Gen discuss Indo-China trade relations

IMPHAL, Jun 18 : Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Thongam Biswajit called on Consul General of India Sailas Thangal today and discussed ways to strengthen trade and economic ties between India and China.

The Minister and his accompanying officials from the State met the Consul General at the latter’s Lin He Zhong Road official residence in Tianhe district, People’s Republic of China, conveyed a press release issued by L Bashanta, media coordinator to the Chief Minister of Manipur.

Biswajit said he discussed ideas and ways with the Consul General on how to develop Indo-China relation and stimulate economic and trade relations specially between Manipur and China.

He said during the present tour, his team has received several ideas and suggestions including from the Consul General.

The Minister, who stressed on China’s importance in the plan to develop Manipur’s economy, said now the Government will work on how to incorporate these ideas into the Act East Policy for the growth of Manipur’s economy.

The Consul General explained the importance of Yunnan province in developing Manipur-China relations.

Elaborating further, he said, “India and China are big countries and Delhi and Beijing cannot cover everything.

“However, if we can promote relations between Manipur and Yunnan under the guidance of Beijing and Delhi, there will be fruitful cooperation and much progress,” he added.

“And Yunnan can be a developmental model for Manipur as well”, he said explaining further that both Manipur and Yunnan have many similarities including geographic conditions, climatic conditions.

He said like in Manipur, there are also different ethnic groups in Yunnan.

“We can replicate the development model of Yunnan to develop Manipur. Yunnan also acts as land bridge between India and China”, he said, adding that the place also has a political connection with North East India specially during World War II.

A team from the State led by Th Biswajit attended the South and South East Asia Commodity Expo and Investment Fair, 2017 at the Dianchi International Convention and International Sistership pavilion at Kunming, Yunan Province.

The Minister is accompanied by L Lakher, Principal Secretary (Commerce and Industry), M Luikham, Director (Commerce and Industry), L Inunganbi, Corporator Imphal Municipal Corporation Ward No. 18, L Bashanta, Media Coordinator to the Chief Minister of Manipur and Chandrakishore Singh, president, North East Federation on International Trade, Manipur Chapter.