Biswajit emphasises on media’s credibility

IMPHAL, Dec 3 (DIPR): Information and Public Relations Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh has said that the credibility of a media house lies in the accuracy and balance of its reports.

He was speaking at the Silver Jubilee celebration of the bilingual Aja Daily today at Tribal Research Institute, Chingmeirong.

He said that a media house losses its credibility if its reports are imbalanced and inaccurate.

The media plays an important role in the society, he said, adding that it sometimes play the role of a mediator between the public and the Government.

He elaborated that the media disseminates reports of the Government’s policies and schemes for the people and at the same time bring to the notice of the Government the opinions and views of the people through their editorial columns.

The press plays an important role in the development of a society in a democracy, he maintained.

The Minister also lauded The Aja Daily for disseminating reports of happenings in the society to the people for such a long time.

He also stressed on the need to open District Information Offices in all districts. Regarding construction of a press park, he said that a site has already been identified.

He also spoke on the construction of a press colony.

IPR Director Meghachandra Kongbam said that editor of The Aja Daily, Valley Rose Hungyo is the only woman editor among all the daily newspapers published in the State.

He also stressed on the importance of vernacular newspapers, saying vernacular newspapers play an important role in India’s freedom struggle.

The celebration function was also attended by Chingai A/C MLA Khashim Vashum, The Aja Daily editor Valley Rose Hungyo, Editors’ Guild Manipur president A Mobi, Editors’ Guild Manipur secretary general Y Rupachandra, Manipur Hill Journalists’ Union president Ramkung Pamei among others.