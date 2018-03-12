Biswajit gifts 2 bridges to Ukl in inauguration spree

Imphal, Mar 11 (DIPR)

Works Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh today inaugurated Challou River Bridge in the presence of MLA of 45-Chingai (ST) AC KhashimVashum at Ukhrul district today. The bridge, connecting Chingai (Kungai) and Tusom Manipur, was constructed under NLCPR at a cost of Rs 299.92 lakh.

Addressing the inaugural function at the bridge site, Biswajit explained the correlation between good connectivity and economic development of the State. He also stressed that improving communication is a priority of the present Government and added that communication gap contributes to disunity among the communities.

The Minister said the ‘Go to the Hills’ slogan of the present Government was introduced with the main objective of bringing equal development in the hills and the valley areas of the State.

He said that the present Government has no intention to claim the inauguration of the bridge as its achievement. The Minister also said that the Challou River Bridge is an important bridge in the area and will connect interior villages namely Kungai, Tusom CV, New Tusom, Wahong, Soraphung to Chingai sub-division headquarters and district headquarters, Ukhrul.

Responding to appeals made by the village authorities through memoranda submitted to him, the Minister assured installation of a 33/11 KV sub-station in the area at the earliest. He also gave assurance to ensure completion of the laying of second WBM of the six roads under PMGSY which is Chingai to Tusom Pt I, II and III. He also explained various schemes of the Government including UJALA, PMGSY, etc. The Minister also inspected a bridge on Challou River located in between Tusom and Chingai.

MLA Khashim Vashum expressed happiness on the formal inauguration of the bridge by the State Works Minister and said Biswajit is the first Minister to visit the village since former Chief Minister Yangmasho Shaiza visited the area in 1978.

He urged the people not to forget that the Government cares for the people and also sought cooperation of the public to the Government’s effort to bring development in the area.

As part of the Government celebrating its one year in office, Biswajit also provided 200 LED bulbs to the village authorities attending the function to be distributed among the poorest of the villagers.

Later in the evening, Biswajit also inaugurated a bridge over Layii River connecting Kharasom Lazo in Ukhrul district to Laii in Senapati district.

The bridge was constructed with an expenditure of Rs 350.79 lakh and it will facilitate the mobility and accessibility of villages in Ukhrul district and Senapati district and the travel time between the two district headquarters particularly between Kharasom and Laii will enhance a lot. Addressing the inaugural function, Biswajit said that the formal inauguration of the bridge is not an attempt to show the bridge as an achievement of the Government but just a formal handing over of the bridge to the public.

Replying to memoranda submitted during the inaugural function, he assured to act on selective demands on priority basis.

Reiterating that the State Government has set a target to provide electricity to all households of the State by December 2018, the Minister urged the authorities concerned of the area to identify villages and houses which are yet to get electricity.

Stating that the present Government is for the people, he further appealed to the people to cooperate and support the Government in its effort to bring development to the State.

The inaugural function was also attended by MLA KhashimVashum, DC Ukhrul district Dr Harmit Singh Pahuja among others.