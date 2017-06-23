Biswajit holds meeting on hockey

Imphal, Jun 22: Public works minister Thongam Biswajit Singh met Rob van Nes, from the executive board of One Million Hockey Legs (1MHL) and held a discussion on the promotion of hockey from the grass root level in Manipur at the New Secretariat this evening.

Th Biswajit said that a bilateral memorandum of un- derstanding on the development of sports was signed between the Indian and Dutch Governments in January 2014. He added that the 1MHL project has been initiated in different parts of the country and it will now be introduced in the state.

The initiative will not only develop sports in the country, Biswajit said, but also improve bilateral relations between India and the Netherlands, in which hockey has been a common game of interest.

After the meeting the minister had feted Rob van Nes with a shawl and a Kanglasha memento.