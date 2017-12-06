Biswajit slams bandh, blockade culture

Imphal, Dec 5(DIPR) :Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Thongam Biwsajit has called on the people to give up the habit of imposing bandhs and blockades as such activities cause more hardship to the people especially the poor. He said it is time to work collectively for development and forget the culture of bandhs and blockades. Everyone has to play their responsibility towards bringing development in the society, he said.

The Minister said this while addressing a formal function for distribution of LPG connections to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). Around 100 beneficiaries availed the connection during the function held this late evening at the premises of Royal Academy School,Pangei, Imphal East. The cooking gas connection was made available through Sawombung Indane.

Biswajit asserted that the Central Government has launched more than 106 schemes meant for the poor people. He also drew attention of gas agencies and elected members of the Panchayat to sort out the beneficiaries through the Socio Economic Caste Census.

Under this scheme, the present BJP led Government aims to reach out to all the poorest of the poor who are still deprived of using LPG as cooking fuel and have to rely on firewood, coal, cow dung-cakes, he added.

The Minister observed that the main aim of the scheme is to reduce the hardship faced by the women folk. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will surely safeguard the health of women and children by providing them with a clean cooking fuel – LPG and they don’t have to compromise on their health in smoky kitchens or roam around in unsafe areas to collect firewood. The problem of deforestation leading to natural calamities like landslides, mudslides will also be curtailed once this scheme reaches all households as cutting down of trees for firewood wouldn’t be necessary, he said.

The Minister maintained that the Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (SAUBHAGYA) has also been launched in the State and under this scheme approximately 1.76 lakh households (1.62 lakh rural households and 0.13 lakh urban households) of Manipur will be benefitted.

He also stated that the PMAY (G) was launched with an aim for providing shelter to homeless people. Beneficiaries who are included in the list of SECC 2011 can avail this facility. The Minister also appealed to all beneficiaries of Centrally sponsored schemes to open bank account as payment of all schemes is made through DBT.

Biswajit who also holds the Works portfolio also assured to repair the Imphal –Pangei Road at the earliest.

It may be mentioned that Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1, 2016 in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. Under this scheme, 5 crore LPG connections will be provided to BPL families with a support of Rs 1600 per connection in the next 3 years.