BJP accuses Cong of manipulating people

IMPHAL, Dec 3: BJP Manipur Pradesh has accused the Congress party of carrying out a sustained campaign under the stewardship of ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi with an ulterior motive to poison the minds of people regarding the Framework Agreement.

Speaking to media persons at their Nityaipat Chuthek office today, BJP Manipur Pradesh general secretary (Organisation) N Nimbus alleged that there are discords among Congress leaders on the Framework Agreement.

He went on to ask as to why they did not take up the issue when there was Congress Government here.

Both the people and the BJP-led coalition Government have just heaved a sigh of relief after tackling floods four/five times. But the Congress party has been working hard to harass the public mentally by raking up the issue of Framework Agreement as if they do not want people to have any peace of mind. Recalling the assurance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah at Imphal that the territorial integrity of Manipur and its interests would be safeguarded, Nimbus pointed out that both Chief Minister N Biren and BJP Manipur Pradesh president K Bhabananda have clarified repeatedly that Framework Agreement would not harm the interests of Manipur.

On August 4, 1972, AICC, MPCC and the United Naga Integration Council signed an agreement which declared that the Congress party did not oppose the Naga integration movement. If the Congress party genuinely cares for Manipur, they must withdraw from the same agreement, Nimbus said.

There was a Congress Government at the Centre in 2005. A memorandum was submitted to the then Prime Minister by many Naga MLAs regarding the political dialogue between the Government of India and NSCN-IM, and Gaikhangam who is now leading the protest movement against Framework Agreement is one of the MLAs who appended their signatures on the memorandum, Nimbus alleged.

Congress party’s campaign to poison the minds of people would not bring anything positive and threats cannot sway BJP from its position on the integrity of Manipur, he added.