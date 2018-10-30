BJP accuses Cong on many counts

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 29: BJP Manipur State Unit has alleged that the lack of any positive progress in the CBI investigations into the fake encounter case killings, drug seizure case and corruption cases in the State, is due to meddling by the Congress party.

Speaking to media persons at BJP State Unit office at Canchipur today, the party spokesperson Chongtham Bijoy said that numerous fake encounter killings, drug seizure cases and corruption cases were handed over to the CBI for proper investigation and alleged that intervention by the Congress party at various stages of the investigation recently came to light following the power struggle in the CBI and the removal of the CBI Director and Special Director.

Bijoy continued that the act of disturbing the Parliamentary proceedings as well as allegations by the Congress MPs regarding the death of democracy in the country in connection with the appearance of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi before the Court for a case, clearly shows the mind-set and attitude of the Congress party. The Congress often protests in the name of the welfare of the people, when their interest or their leaders are threatened, he alleged.

Bijoy continued that recently, both the CBI Director and Special Director were recently removed from their posts and following the incident, AICC president Rahul Gandhi protested at an all India level. The Congress party in Manipur also protested in front of the CBI office at Lamphel, he said and alleged that the whole issue began after the now suspended CBI Director proposed an investigation into the Rafale deal.

Alleging that the Congress party has the most number of corruption cases in the CBI database, the BJP spokesperson stated that the Congress party has become completely powerless in the Centre as well as in the State.

Fearing the decrease in power and influence, the Congress party has latched onto the CBI like a virus. The Congress’ influence to the CBI is not only at the Director level but also at the State level, Bijoy claimed.

Before the BJP formed the Government in the State as well as just after the party came to power in the State, various cases were reportedly handed over to the CBI for investigation but till date there has been no news regarding the progress of the said cases.

It is indeed shameful that people point out that even the CBI becomes utterly powerless after reaching the State, an observation which gained traction during the time of the Congress Government, he added.

On the Sanjit-Rabina case, Bijoy said that an individual even came out to confess his involvement in the crime but no positive developments were observed in the case.

When investigated, it was found that the CBI lawyer was absent for 3/4 times during the proceedings, he claimed and alleged that the actions seem to be tactics employed to delay the case. Details regarding the progress of various high profile cases like the death of SDO Dr Thingnam Kishan, Pallel drug haul case involving an Army PRO, airport drug haul case, MDS and LDA cases involving the ex CM are nowhere to be found till date, Bijoy accused the Congress party of interfering in the CBI investigations. He further asked why the CBI has not been tasked with the job of investigating the shooting against Justice (then Advocate General) N Kotiswar.