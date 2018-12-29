BJP adept in only giving finishing touches : Ibobi

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 28: Ex-Chief Minister and CLP leader Okram Ibobi has categorically stated that BJP’s only contribution to the many projects inaugurated across the country since the NDA Government was installed is giving finishing touches.

He was speaking at the 133rd foundation day of the Indian National Congress held today at Congress Bhavan here under the aegis of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

MPCC president TN Haokip opened the foundation day celebration by unfurling the party’s flag.

The gathering observed two minutes’ silence in memory of the expired MPs, MLAs and MPCC office bearers apart from paying floral tributes.

Former BJP Manipur Pradesh vice-president and ex-Minister M Hemanta, former BJP Manipur Pradesh Minority Morcha organisation secretary Maulana Hussain Ahmed, BJP Councillors of Nambol Municipal Council Chingakham Aruna, Laishram Biramani and former BJP Nambol Mandal vice-president Chingakham Nabakumar who have joined BJP were accorded a warm reception at the function.

Speaking at the gathering, O Ibobi welcomed all the individuals who put faith in Congress and joined the party anew.

He said that every citizen of the country know the pivotal roles taken by INC in the freedom struggle of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was beaming with joy when he inaugurated a bridge in Assam a few days back as if he had constructed a house for some needy people but the foundation stone of the bridge was laid way back in 1996 when HD Deve Gowda was the Prime Minister, Ibobi said.

Construction of the bridge was started just for name’s sake when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister but it was during the time of Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh that major portions of the bridge were constructed. What the incumbent NDA Government led by Narendra Modi did was giving just finishing touch like painting, claimed the CLP leader.

Likewise, all the projects inaugurated recently in Assam were taken up and executed during the UPA Government, he said.

He went on to assert that construction of Luwangpokpa Cricket Field was completed some 7/8 years before it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rather than formulating any new policy or programme for development of the country, Narendra Modi has been using all his energy in pulling down Congress and it is an unmistakeable sign of his deep-rooted fear for Congress party, Ibobi said. “During a visit to Imphal, Narendra Modi called me 10 per cent but the people of Manipur know very well the incumbent State Government and their level of corruption. Let the people judge them and I don’t need to talk more about them”, said the ex-Chief Minister. He said that a closer look will reveal all the root causes of the many issues plaguing the State at present. Everything former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh promised to the people of Manipur such as conversion of Manipur University to a Central University, laying foundation stone of railway project, taking RIMS under the Central Government, initiation of Capitol Project, construction of mini-secretariats, district hospitals in hill districts headquarters and construction of mini-sports complexes at sub-divisional headquarters were all fulfilled, Ibobi pointed out.

Pointing out that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a package of Rs 22,000 crore for development of transport infrastructure in the State when he came to Imphal in the run up to the 2017 State Assembly election, the CLP leader asked if any project has been implemented out of the package.

It has been reported that Narendra Modi would inaugurate Integrated Check-Post, Moreh when he visits the State next month but the ICP was taken up and constructed by the Congress Government, he asserted and asked whether BJP would claim the ICP as their achievement.

Construction of the ICP was completed by 80 per cent during the Congress Government. The Modi Government paid no heed to the repeated proposals of the previous State Government to commence work on National Sports Academy and National Sports University.

No permanent structure has been constructed till date for NIT Manipur which began its maiden session in a temporary structure. The only thing the BJP-led Government has done is construction of market sheds at hill district headquarters, Ibobi said. No new power sub-station, no new district hospital and no new quarters for doctors have been constructed.

Even though many facilities are promised under the Chief Ministergi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT), hospitals are not given money to buy even cotton. As such, many hospitals are on the verge of complete shut down, Ibobi said.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) Member and ex-Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam said that INC was founded by many patriots who were committed to end British rule in India. True to its secular character, Hindus, Muslims and Christians had held the post of INC president at different points of time. But no Christian or Muslim had ever held the post of BJP president, Gaikhangam said.

The foundation day was attended by Congress MPs, MLAs, MPCC office bearers, ex-MLAs, INC Councillors, leaders of frontal organisations and a large number of Congress workers and supporters.