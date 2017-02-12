BJP condemns ‘assault’ by Cong workers

IMPHAL, Feb 11: BJP Manipur in-charge Prahlad Singh Patel has strongly condemned the alleged shooting and stone pelting at the house of a BJP supporter for hoisting the party’s flag at Mayang Imphal Konchak Makha Leikai yesterday.

He further accused the incumbent Minister elected from Mayang Imphal AC of breaking the law.

The BJP leader also visited the house of the BJP worker which was attacked last evening.

The house allegedly attacked by Congress workers for hoisting BJP flag belongs to Phuritshabam Mala (48) w/o late Surendro.

The attack left one TV and a steel closet badly damaged. One Honda Activa was set ablaze while an Alto car and Tata Magic van were vandalised. Moreover, it was alleged that two LPG cylinders were also stolen.

Two BJP workers namely Kh Naobi and Robindro were also allegedly assaulted by the Congress workers and they are currently undergoing treatment.

Recounting the incident, Mala’s daughter-in-law Kabita said that BJP flag was hoisted at their residential gate yesterday in connection with the forthcoming election.

At about 8 pm, around 10 persons suspected to be Congress workers came to the house in a white Gypsy. The Gypsy went away after leaving its occupants and it came back again carrying some more persons.

Soon after, they started firing several rounds of bullet toward the house apart from pelting stones without uttering a single word.

Clarifying that there was no case of hatred or animosity in the past, Kabita asked if any offence was committed when a citizen hoist the flag of a political party of his/her choice in a democratic country.

Even as police were informed about the attack, they did not arrive in time. They arrived only after the situation had subsided, Kabita said.

A team of BJP leaders led by BJP Manipur in-charge Prahlad Singh Patel and BJP Manipur Pradesh president K Bhabananda inspected the damaged house today.

After making a direct assessment of the damaged house and the prevailing situation, Prahlad Patel said that they would lodge a complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

He said that they would make all efforts to see that all polling stations of Mayang Imphal AC are guarded by Central paramilitary forces.

Meanwhile, Mayang Imphal Police have tightened security arrangement at sensitive areas even as one company of BSF has been deployed at different places of the Assembly segment.

It is said that one more company of BSF would be deployed in Mayang Imphal AC.

Mayang Imphal police station OC informed that an FIR has been registered in connection with yesterday’s incident.

Meanwhile, a fence put across the road leading to Phoubakchao Khong allegedly by Congress workers has been dismantled/removed by police.

The Congress workers allegedly closed the road on the ground that it was not constructed by BJP and BJP workers should not use it.