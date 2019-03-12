BJP, Cong set to name candidates shortly

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 12: Both BJP and Congress would an-nounce names of their candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats of Manipur within the next couple of days.

Sources informed that the two rival parties would hold meetings tomorrow on allotment of party tickets. Congress party would hold a meeting at Delhi and BJP leaders would congregate at Guwahati to finalise names of their respective candidates for the State’s two Lok Sabha seats.

The two parties have also been watching not only the rival candidates but also their communities. MPCC has been considering to recommend a Kuki candidate for Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency in case BJP allots their ticket to a Naga. But this option is just one consideration within MPCC. It is the AICC which will take a final decision.

Likewise, BJP too has been considering about giving the party’s ticket to a Naga candidate if the rival Congress candidate is a Kuki and vice versa. Nonetheless, the final decision will be taken by the BJP’s high command.

CLP leader Okram Ibobi and Congress Working Committee (CWC) Member Gaikhangam would attend the party’s meeting scheduled at Delhi tomorrow evening. The meeting would finalise names of Congress candidates for all the North East States.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren left Imphal for Guwahati this afternoon for the meeting scheduled at Guwahati tomorrow.

It is reported that BJP Manipur Pradesh president K Bhabananda would also attend the meeting.

On the other hand, O Ibobi would leave Imphal for Delhi tomorrow. It is said that Gaikhangam is already at Delhi.

Sources said that recommendations or suggestions made by BJP Chief Ministers for allotment of party tickets would be considered with due seriousness at the meeting.

Even though both BJP and Congress are watching the community of each other’s rival candidate in Outer Manipur PC, sources said that BJP is most likely to name its candidate first.

Notably, seven individuals have applied for Congress ticket in Outer Manipur PC while nine persons are vying for the party’s ticket in Inner Manipur PC.

Those who have applied for Congress ticket in Outer Manipur PC are Tongmang Haokip, W Lalkholam Hangshing, KS Ngaite, T Zangkhomang Haokip, Sword Vashum, John Manglianthang Zou and K James.

The contenders for Congress ticket in Inner Manipur PC are Dr Ng Bijoy, O Joy, N Bupendra, S Manaobi alias Khoiranthaba, K Saratchandra, Dr T Meinya, M Bishwarjit, O Nabakishore and I Hemochandra.

For BJP, no application forms are issued for the party’s tickets. Nonetheless, 11 individuals have been vying for the party’s ticket in Outer Manipur PC and 15 others in Inner Manipur PC.



