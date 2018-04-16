BJP embarks on Gram Swaraj Abhiyan at different districts of the State

Bpr/CCpur/Senapati/Tbl, Apr 15 (DIPR)

Joining the nation wide observation of Social Justice Day (Samajik Nyay Diwas), different districts in the State also observed the day, followed by launching of Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, an outreach campaign for rural regions under key welfare schemes of the Government.

CCpur : Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian today launched Gram Swaraj Abhiyan in Churachandpur district during a function organized by the district administration on the occasion of Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti at District Training Centre, Tuibong.

While speaking at the function, V Hangkhanlian said that the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan aims to focus on the weaker sections of the society under key welfare schemes of the Government.

V Hangkhanlian said that the need to spread awareness about various schemes and projects to the beneficiaries in the hills/villages has prompted the State Government under the leadership of CM N Biren Singh to launch noble initiatives like ‘Go to the Hills,’ and now ‘Go to Village’ mission. These initiatives have been launched to explore the economic and social conditions of the people in the hill/remote areas with the objectives to improve their lives and bring equitable development.

Underlining the objective behind ‘Go to Village’ mission which is scheduled to be launched on May 1, Hangkhanlian said that there are many people who have not received any benefits from various Govt schemes in the interior areas. These loopholes should be filled through district administration by going to villages and assessing their conditions. Not only the DLO/BLOs, but the administrative secretaries and HoDs and even the MLAs and Minister will go to find firsthand account of the people if the need arises, he added.

The Minister also stressed the need for better and efficient coordination among all stake holders including politicians, officers, social/village leaders and Church leaders for efficient implementation of various grassroots developmental schemes.

Hangkhanlian also encouraged the people to get themselves acquainted with State language so that there is oneness and there is no linguistic/communication barrier among the people which will in turn brings development.

DC Shyam Lal Poonia appealed all concerned to live upto the noble teachings and ideas of BR Ambedkar and work together to make the district free from all kinds of discrimination.

He further said that the Gram Swaraj campaign aims to saturate seven schemes namely PMUJ, Saubhagya, Ujala Scheme, PMJDY, PMJJBY, PMSBY and Mission Indradhanush.

To highlight various Government schemes, the Gram Swaraj exercise will continue till May 5, he informed.

As part of the programme, Swachh Bharat Prav will be held on April 18 while April 20 will be observed as Ujjwala Diwas while Panchayati Raj Diwas and Gram Swaraj Diwas will be observed on April 24 and April 28 respectively.

Ayushman Bharat Diwas, Kishan Kalyan Diwas and Aajeevika Diwas will be observed on April 30, May 2 and May 5 respectively.

Altogether, 118 villages will be covered in Churachandpur district under the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.

By the sideline of the programme, District Social Welfare Office, Ccpur opened a stall where CMST, NSAP and Old age pension forms were provided while Aadhaar enrolment camps were opened by all SDOs of the district.

The SDO also issued ST certificates at the venue.

Ajay Arora, AC to DC, Churachandpur spoke on Dr BR Ambedkar’s life and ideas.Amongst others, the programme today was attended by Khaipao Haokip, Chairman, ADC, CCpur, Paukhanlian, EM, ADC/CCpur, Rakesh Balwal, SP,Ccpur and other DLOs of Churachandpur.

Later, a Prime Minister’s address to the nation which was telecast live on TV from Bijapur was watched by the DLOs.

Bpr : As a part of Gram Swaraj Abhiyaan, the District administration, Bishnupur observed the Samajik Nyay Diwas or Social Justice Day at Panchayat Resource Centre, Bishnupur Mini-Secretariat complex to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s Dalit social reformer and principal architect of the Constitution of India, Dr BR Ambedkar.

Befitting floral tribute was also paid by the guests and district administration during the observation.

Speaking on the occasion as one of the chief guests, MLA of Nambol AC P Saratchandra Singh stated that the Government has created a synergy to give rice to people at the rate of Rs 3 per kilogram to ensure that social justice and security is served.

He stressed on the importance of saving forest area and Loktak Lake and to start sustainable development programs so that social justice is delivered to the people.

Highlighting the contributions and life of BR Ambedkar, T Robindro Singh, MLA stated the plights of the people in rural areas.

Irrespective of caste or creed, the villages should directly benefit from the different government schemes, he stated.

The function was organized by the district administration to promote social harmony, reach out to the poor rural households and ensure that the government programs are properly implemented.

Dr Romabai Lairenjam, Adhyaksha, Bishnupur Zilla Parishad, Pawan Yadav, DC graced the function as president and guest of honour respectively.

Senapati : On the occasion of Samajik Nyaya Diwas (Social Justice Day) today at Senapati District Head Quarters, N Kayisii, Tribal and Hills Areas Development and Fisheries Minister attended the event as chief guest and launched Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Kayisii acknowledged Dr Ambedkar’s ascent from a humble family and lowest rung of social strata-Dalit to a popular Jurist, Economist, Politician and Social Reformer of the country.

The Minister also saluted Dr Ambedkar for being the first Law Minister of the Republic of India and the principal architect of the Constitution.

Kayisii pointed out that Dr Ambedkar had deeply committed and worked for the cause of social justice and fought against inequality in the country. Ambedkar advocated for freedom of adult franchise considering the discrimination and inequality in the society.

Dr Ambedkar introduced reservation policy as a necessary special measure for people whose rightful claim to freedom is neglected, he said.

Recalling Ambedkar’s birthday observed as “Social Justice Day”, Kayisii reflected that Dr Ambedkar had confided that political freedom will be of limited value without social freedom; and that in the absence of economic democracy i.e. freedom of opportunity, political democracy would be under threat.

After the formal function, Kayisii inspected the stalls exhibited by District Social Welfare Office, Deputy Commissioner’s Office, UIDAI and Banks and interacted with the officials and the public.

He urged the public to actively participate in the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan and be more equipped to avail the schemes and provisions.

Minister Kayisii sincerely appealed to all the District Level Officers and officials of the district to work selflessly for the welfare of the public. He also appealed the public to cooperate with the Government and work together to bring a just and developed society.

The function was also attended by Athem Muivah, Deputy Commissioner, Senapati and SP Peter Khrasi, president Mao Council as dignitaries.

Tbl : The Gram Swaraj Abhiyan was launched at the counting hall of DC complex, Thoubal district also as a part of the birth day celebration of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

The 22 days long gram Swaraj Abhjiyan was inaugurated by Thoubal Zilla Parishad Adhakshya Wasema Begum and attended by DC Thoubal Haobam Rosita, SP Thoubal S Gautam as dignitaries. Floral tributes were paid to the photo of Dr BR Ambedkar.