BJP flogged with FA whip

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 18: All Wangoo Clubs/Meira Paibis Coordinating Committee, a committee which was constituted by 12 different organisations with the aim of safeguarding the territorial integrity of Manipur, organised a sit in protest at Wangoo Laipham Kha Leikai community hall today, demanding against any attempt to harm the integrity of the State following the inking of the Framework Agreement.

Speaking to media persons, Sugnu A/C MLA K Ranjit accused the BJP party of completely disregarding Manipur and its people and added that in 2001, the then NDA Government in the Centre signed the Bangkok Declaration (June 14) without consulting the BJP in Manipur.

He claimed that if the BJP MLAs were consulted prior to signing the Bangkok Declaration, the words ‘without territorial limits’ would not have been inserted in the declaration.

The inclusion of the same words led to the June 18, 2001 uprising in Manipur. The Assembly was at that time kept in animated suspension.

The controversial words were only removed as a last resort, he added. He continued that even though N Biren announced on August 15 that almost 99 percent of the university issue had been solved, the strike at the university is still going on.

The Central Government remains unmoved despite the potential loss of the career of thousands of students in the State, he added. Ranjit conveyed that the forefathers of the State viewed Manipur as a united and strong State but the NSCN-IM sowed seeds of hatred and ideas about destroying the integrity of the State.

In a shocking twist, BJP party freely relates with NSCN-IM which wants to harm the integrity of Manipur, he claimed and added that all these show the BJP has little regards for Manipur and its people.

Alleging that CM N Biren is the most cowardly Chief Minister in Manipur’s history, MLA Ranjit said that Biren’s act of touching Amit Shah’s feet when he (Amit Shah) came to Manipur is an attempt to get on the good side of Narendra Modi and questioned if the CM has little to no memory left of the bravery and courage of the forefathers of Manipur.

BJP should never forget that Manipur was the first State in the country to attain freedom from the British empire, the MLA said.

Ranjit said that he would even salute the CM as a true leader of Manipur if he urge the people and the womenfolk to rise as the Central Government has refused to listen to the voice of the people vis-a-vis the Framework Agreement or the university issue. But looking at the recent development in the State, it is questionable if the CM can indeed protect the integrity of Manipur, the MLA alleged.

Claiming that only the Congress party cannot save Manipur he said that it is the collective duty and responsibility of the people to save the integrity of Manipur.

If P Chidambaram, who is the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee, had not asked about the Framework Agreement, the people would still be in the dark regarding the nature of its contents till date, he claimed.

On the other hand, MLA N Loken urged the people and the womenfolk to decide the next course of actions as the BJP party has refused to heed the proposal for all the 60 MLAs to come to a concrete stand during the Assembly session and pressure the Central Government regarding the Framework Agreement. On the other hand MLA K Meghachandra alleged that the Assembly session was called off because after the four NPF MLAs went to Dimapur, it was made clear that if the Assembly session was held, it would be taken as a support for the Framework Agreement.