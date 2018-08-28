BJP forges alliance with NEIDP ahead of LS polls

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 27: With a view to the Lok Sabha election which would be held next year, BJP has tied up with North East India Development Party (NEIDP).

Briefing media persons at the Chief Minister’s Durbar Hall this morning, Chief Minister N Biren announced that BJP and NEIDP will fight the Lok Sabha election together.

Just as BJP formed alliance with many like minded parties at the Centre, the party has been searching for like-minded and committed political parties in the State, Biren said.

After several rounds of meeting, BJP and NEIDP agreed to fight the Lok Sabha election together.

Even though NEIDP is a newly floated political party, its activities are known to the people of Manipur. It is one party which has been working hard to promote innovative youngsters of the State at National and international levels, Biren remarked.

Protecting the State’s boundary is not enough. It is also equally important for all the people living within the boundary of the State to live with dignity.

Given such commonness between the two parties, BJP approach NEIDP for a political alliance, said the Chief Minister.

NEIDP president in-charge Elangbam Brojendro said that the party believes in cooperation and coordination among all stake holders in order to resolve all the issues of the State.

But it appears that different political parties have been standing on opposite sides and shouting against each other on each and every issue. There has been no initiative so far to tackle the issues collectively, he remarked.

NEIDP believes in collective efforts of every section of the society so as to overcome any issue or challenge, Brojendro added.

With NEIDP an ally now, the BJP has struck ties with a number of political parties, the NPF, NPP, LJP being the other three which are in the coalition Government.