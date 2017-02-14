BJP Govt is a forgone conclusion : Joy

IMPHAL, Feb 13: The claim that BJP would form the next Government in Manipur after the State Assembly election is indisputable, asserted veteran politician Okram Joy.

He was speaking at an election rally held today at Mayang Imphal Higher Secondary School ground under the aegis of BJP Mayang Imphal Mandal in connection with the flag hoisting ceremony of BJP candidate in Mayang Imphal AC Kongkham Robindro.

Congress party has disappeared from other States of India and it would be difficult to find trademark Congress hats in Manipur too after the State Assembly election, Joy said.

Many Congress leaders, apprehensive of humiliating defeat, have left the party. BJP would go on to form the next Government and the handful of remaining Congress leaders would not dare stop BJP from storming to power, he said.

BJP has no time to talk about small parties. What matters at the moment is whether Congress or BJP would form the next Government. At the end, it would be BJP which would form the Government, predicted Joy.

All the North Eastern States are backward by 60 per cent as compared to other Indian States on account of Congress rule in the North Eastern States for a prolonged period.

As a result of this underdevelopment and backwardness, Manipuri youth took up arms demanding separation of Manipur from India.

Three candidates including Rishang Keishing were elected on the tickets of the United Naga Integration Council (UNIC) in 1972 which was then a small political party.

The UNIC then signed an agreement with the All India Congress Committee (AICC). It was laid down in the agreement that the UNIC did not oppose the ‘Naga movement’.

Asking whether the AICC and the MPCC have been able to withdraw themselves from the particular agreement, O Joy said that if the Congress party cannot give a definite answer, it would be assumed they are just hoodwinking the masses.

He said that BJP Manipur Pradesh would not accept the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM if it contains anything inimical to the interest of Manipur. He also exuded confidence that the Framework Agreement does not contain anything harmful to the interest of Manipur.

Remarking that Congress leaders appeared to have not read the Framework Agreement, O Joy claimed that the agreement contains three points which pertain to recognition of the collective history of Nagas, the sovereignty of India lies with the people of India and there should be draft policy regarding modification/amendment of the existing Indian political systems. As such, it would be incorrect for Congress party to project BJP and the Prime Minister in the wrong light regarding the Framework Agreement.

Kh Robindro said that Mayang Imphal AC is lacking in all aspects of development as no development programmes were taken up for a long time.

Extra attention would be given to speedy development of the Assembly segment in case BJP comes to power, he added.