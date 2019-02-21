BJP Govt opts against Ordinance on CAB

New Delhi, Feb 20

Facing stiff opposition from its own allies in the North East, the Modi Government has opted against an Ordinance on the Citizenship Amendment Bill even as it approved four other Ordinances at a meeting of the Union Cabinet on Tuesday.

There was speculation that the Govt may decide on promulgating the Ordinance on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 which was not passed by Parliament in the Budget session of Parliament, the last session before the Lok Sabha polls.

The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha but not in Rajya Sabha where the Modi Govt lacks a majority.

Though BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, are eager to pass the Bill which seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, the AGP, its ally in Assam, had left the alliance over the Bill and several other allies in the North East had also strongly opposed the Bill. BJP’s Chief Minister in Manipur N Biren Singh had also called for a review of the Bill. However, BJP chief Amit Shah had said in Guwhati on Sunday that the party will make the Citizenship Bill part of its manifesto for the next elections and pass it on return to power this year. It remains to be seen if the BJP will tie-up with the AGP for the LS polls since the latter had said it had broken with the BJP over the Bill but did not emphatically rule out an alliance “in the future”. IANS