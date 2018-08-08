BJP hails OBC Bill

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 7: BJP State Unit OBC Morcha has expressed gratitude at the passing of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) Bill by the Rajya Sabha during the Parliament session yesterday and has claimed that if the Bill is transformed into an Act, it will bring benefits similar to those experienced by the STs and SCs.

Speaking to media persons at BJP State unit office today, BJP State unit OBC Morcha president Sanoujam Liben said that the Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha but had been pending as BJP did not have a majority in the Rajya Sabha.

Taking stock of the suffering of the backward classes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked tirelessly to ensure the Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha as well, he said and added that the Bill be transformed into an Act at the earliest. As soon as it is turned into an Act, a OBC Commission will be established in the State and a seat will be reserved for a woman member as well.

This Bill will ensure that the OBC families and students get the same benefits as those by SCs and STs, he added. On the other hand, Liben informed that Chief Minister N Biren Singh had launched a scheme called Eikhoi Lairik Tamsi and under this scheme 16 centres for class VI to X and seven centres for class XI and XII have been set up for underprivileged students. On the other hand, speaking about the incident at Manipur University yesterday, BJP State unit general secretary (administration) K Saratkumar claimed that some BJP workers might have taken part in the protest rally as their children are not able to get admission in colleges and institutions based outside Manipur due to the impasse at the university and asked if it is wrong to try and save the career and future of the students. It would be right for the university community to realise that failure to declare exam results due to strikes and agitation will lead to great inconveniences and loss in the future, he added. He appealed to the university community to ensure declaration of the examination results and assured to provide every possible support in bringing an amicable solution to the issue plaguing the university.